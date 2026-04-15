Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $239.03 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,571,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,754 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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