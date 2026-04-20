Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $229.53 and last traded at $230.5120. 7,745,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,635,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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