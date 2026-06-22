Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.2% - Should You Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.45 and last traded at $231.1220. Approximately 8,393,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 8,398,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.39.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.25. The company has a market capitalization of $556.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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