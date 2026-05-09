Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Joint had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Joint's conference call:

The Joint has effectively completed its refranchising program (sold an additional 45 clinics for $2.3M), reducing company-owned/managed clinics from 135 to just 3 , positioning the company as a capital-light, pure-play franchisor .

The Joint has effectively completed its refranchising program (sold an additional 45 clinics for $2.3M), reducing company-owned/managed clinics from 135 to just , positioning the company as a capital-light, . Q1 showed clear operational leverage: revenue from continuing operations rose 13% to $14.8M, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved to $2.2M (vs. $46k a year ago), and net income swung to $1.1M, with free cash flow also meaningfully higher year-over-year.

Q1 showed clear operational leverage: revenue from continuing operations rose to $14.8M, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved to $2.2M (vs. $46k a year ago), and net income swung to $1.1M, with free cash flow also meaningfully higher year-over-year. System-wide sales and comp sales remain pressured (Q1 system-wide sales -4.9%, comp sales -4.2%), but management reports four consecutive months of improving active members and reiterated full-year guidance expecting comps to trend from slightly negative in Q2 to positive in Q3/Q4.

System-wide sales and comp sales remain pressured (Q1 system-wide sales -4.9%, comp sales -4.2%), but management reports four consecutive months of improving active members and reiterated full-year guidance expecting comps to trend from slightly negative in Q2 to positive in Q3/Q4. Management is rolling out pricing and marketing initiatives—$5–$10 increases across ~300 clinics (planning broader $10 increases by Q3), national advertising, SEO/AI improvements and new B2B/CareCredit offerings—which they say are driving better member growth and no material conversion pushback so far.

Management is rolling out pricing and marketing initiatives—$5–$10 increases across ~300 clinics (planning broader $10 increases by Q3), national advertising, SEO/AI improvements and new B2B/CareCredit offerings—which they say are driving better member growth and no material conversion pushback so far. Capital allocation actions include $1.1M of share repurchases (137k shares) with $4.5M remaining under the buyback authorization, RD territory buybacks expected to cut ~$450k of annual RD royalties, and an extended undrawn credit facility to August 2029.

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Joint Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 86,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380. The stock has a market cap of $124.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Insider Activity at Joint

In other news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson purchased 15,397 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $130,874.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,645,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,999. This represents a 0.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,354 shares of company stock worth $139,139. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Joint by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Joint by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Joint by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Joint by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JYNT. Weiss Ratings lowered Joint from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Joint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Joint from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Joint

About Joint

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint NASDAQ: JYNT, is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint's growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

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