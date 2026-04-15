Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Joint alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Joint

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of JYNT opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. Joint has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Joint had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joint news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson acquired 15,397 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $130,874.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,645,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,984,999. This represents a 0.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,598 shares of company stock worth $302,302. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Joint by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company's stock.

About Joint

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint NASDAQ: JYNT, is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint's growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Joint, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Joint wasn't on the list.

While Joint currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here