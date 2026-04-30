Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Update

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,991,122 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,699,479 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSPI. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 36.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 89,750 shares of the company's stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company's stock worth $26,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,903 shares of the company's stock worth $26,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,518.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 869,201 shares of the company's stock worth $70,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSPI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KSPI

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of KSPI opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 48.73%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.7595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz's payout ratio is 16.39%.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is a leading financial technology and e-commerce group headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has built one of the country’s largest digital ecosystems, offering a suite of integrated services that span consumer banking, payments, online marketplaces and merchant acquiring. Through its mobile and web platforms, Kaspi.kz aims to simplify everyday financial and shopping activities for individuals and businesses across Kazakhstan.

The company’s core offerings include digital banking solutions such as deposit accounts, digital wallets and money transfers, alongside consumer lending products that enable point-of-sale financing and “buy now, pay later” purchases.

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