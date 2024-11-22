Jonathan Bornstein Sells 18,170 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $35,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,096.76. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. 1,177,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,991. The firm has a market cap of $205.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 152,102 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

