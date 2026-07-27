JonesTrading Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JonesTrading from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. JonesTrading's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Huntington started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

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Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.09 million, a PE ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.120-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $56,526.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,498.24. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,832 shares of company stock worth $153,097. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,222 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company's stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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