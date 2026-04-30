JonesTrading Reiterates "Buy" Rating for GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH)

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JonesTrading in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading's price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.62% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of GBank Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GBank Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GBank Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of GBank Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on GBFH

GBank Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of -0.40. GBank Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). GBank Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 19.09%.The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GBank Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GBank Financial

In other news, COO Tara Allyce Campbell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $219,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.59. This represents a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Ernest Whicker sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $213,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $403,231. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBank Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GBank Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GBank Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GBank Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,509 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GBank Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GBank Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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