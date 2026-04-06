Jorey Chernett Acquires 90,000 Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 90,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 6,933,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,553,206.02. This trade represents a 1.32% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Jorey Chernett bought 50,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Jorey Chernett bought 40,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jorey Chernett acquired 77,702 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $205,133.28.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jorey Chernett acquired 83,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $212,480.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Jorey Chernett purchased 105,848 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $257,210.64.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Jorey Chernett purchased 88,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Jorey Chernett acquired 45,600 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett purchased 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

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AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

AIRS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 683,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,874. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.22.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.93 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. AirSculpt Technologies's quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AIRS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company's stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 686.3% during the second quarter. Massar Capital Management LP now owns 220,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 192,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company's stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: AIRS is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company's flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

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