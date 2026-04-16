JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $386.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $346.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company's previous close.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $271.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.89.

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MasTec Trading Down 1.9%

MTZ traded down $6.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.26. 667,120 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,917. The company's fifty day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in MasTec by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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