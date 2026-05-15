JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $140.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.24.

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American Electric Power Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.38. 953,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,743. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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