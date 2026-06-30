JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $51.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $49.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.00.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 498,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,117,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $2,392,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 415,085 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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