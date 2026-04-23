JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $68.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the casino operator's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.22.

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Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 1,619,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,434. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 222.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,518 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $592,223,000 after buying an additional 6,279,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $277,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,753 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33,102.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,060,288 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $197,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,454,013 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $293,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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