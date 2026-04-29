JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $140.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCAR. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.25.

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PACCAR Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,400,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,555. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.79. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $131.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 258,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,536,010.20. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $286,902.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,760.23. The trade was a 70.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,604 shares of the company's stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 240,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting PACCAR

Here are the key news stories impacting PACCAR this week:

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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