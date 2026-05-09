JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.30% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $129.48.

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Akamai Technologies Trading Up 26.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 57,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $192,959,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,937 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,167 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,700,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion, up 6% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.61, matching Wall Street estimates while showing solid demand in security and cloud infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Akamai Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company said a leading frontier-model provider committed $1.8 billion over seven years for Akamai’s cloud infrastructure services, giving investors a clear signal that its AI-related business could become a much larger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Analyst updates

Analysts turned more constructive after the report, with price targets lifted by RBC, UBS, Guggenheim, and Craig Hallum, reflecting improved expectations for Akamai’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Akamai forecasts quarterly results below expectations

Akamai’s second-quarter and full-year guidance was mixed versus expectations: FY 2026 EPS guidance was raised, but Q2 profit and revenue outlooks were below some Wall Street estimates, suggesting near-term margin pressure from higher infrastructure costs and cautious enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying also points to traders positioning for more upside, but that activity is more of a momentum signal than a fundamental catalyst. Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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