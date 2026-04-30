JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $380.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.33.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS traded up $22.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.12. 832,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $198.45 and a 1-year high of $459.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.82 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at $85,897,206.72. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,889,465.42. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,044. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,145 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $514,687,000 after purchasing an additional 192,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,071,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $652,241,000 after buying an additional 327,302 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,553,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $488,950,000 after buying an additional 178,679 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 29.5% during the third quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,198,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $294,377,000 after buying an additional 272,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $307,333,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

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About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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