JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.25% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vista Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.80.

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Vista Energy Price Performance

Vista Energy stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 988,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,572. Vista Energy has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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