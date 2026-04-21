JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG - Get Free Report)
had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
from GBX 182 to GBX 178 in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look
reports. The firm currently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.09% from the stock's previous close.
Baltic Classifieds Group Trading Down 0.9%
LON:BCG opened at GBX 204.80 on Tuesday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168 and a 52 week high of GBX 380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG's online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist. The portals are accessible through the websites of the Group's various brands via desktop and mobile.
Further Reading
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