JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APA. Zacks Research raised shares of APA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of APA from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.73.

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APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.38. APA has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.38%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APA

In other news, Director Matthew Regis Bob sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $833,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,349.82. This trade represents a 77.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in APA by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 111,777 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2,049.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting APA

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

About APA

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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