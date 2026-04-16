JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $21.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock's current price.

RSI has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 871,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,184. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $324.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $447,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 640,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,354.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $596,580.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,495 shares in the company, valued at $170,494.65. This represents a 77.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,129,537 shares of company stock worth $21,515,822. Insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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