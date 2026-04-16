JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $35.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $29.86.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 3,253,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,003. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. UBS Group AG increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 234.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,554,504 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $131,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 612.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,448,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,445 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,732,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,802 shares during the period. ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,965,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,438,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More SolarEdge Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish thesis: a Seeking Alpha long-form piece highlights a dramatic turnaround — SEDG is up ~200% over 12 months, has shifted production domestically to capture IRA incentives, posted margin recovery and returned to free-cash-flow positive, supporting a constructive medium-term story. SolarEdge Technologies: Up 200% In 12 Months

Bullish thesis: a Seeking Alpha long-form piece highlights a dramatic turnaround — SEDG is up ~200% over 12 months, has shifted production domestically to capture IRA incentives, posted margin recovery and returned to free-cash-flow positive, supporting a constructive medium-term story. Positive Sentiment: Momentum signal: Zacks highlights SolarEdge as a strong momentum stock under its Style Scores, which can attract trend-following funds and short-term buyers while sentiment remains favorable. Here's Why SolarEdge is a Strong Momentum Stock

Momentum signal: Zacks highlights SolarEdge as a strong momentum stock under its Style Scores, which can attract trend-following funds and short-term buyers while sentiment remains favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Geopolitical risk: reports that China may limit exports of advanced solar components to the U.S. create mixed implications — could benefit domestic producers like SEDG if it raises U.S. local content demand, but also risks supply-chain disruption and higher component costs. Which Solar Stocks Are Rising And Falling

Geopolitical risk: reports that China may limit exports of advanced solar components to the U.S. create mixed implications — could benefit domestic producers like SEDG if it raises U.S. local content demand, but also risks supply-chain disruption and higher component costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and immediate market reaction: Goldman Sachs cut SEDG from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target to $31 (from $36), citing expectations that looked too high. The downgrade drove a sharp intraday drop (~12% reported in recent session) and increases near-term downside risk as selling pressure and reduced institutional support follow. SolarEdge cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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