JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Enpro (NYSE:NPO)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.16% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enpro from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enpro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.33.

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Enpro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $322.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.33. Enpro has a fifty-two week low of $199.73 and a fifty-two week high of $390.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enpro will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company's stock.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Group, Inc NYSE: NPO is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company's product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro's offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

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