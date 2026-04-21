JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 242 to GBX 234 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded abrdn to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 210 to GBX 225 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 184 price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50.

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abrdn Price Performance

ABDN opened at GBX 211.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 452.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.62. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 137.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 229.73.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Equities analysts expect that abrdn will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 131,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £267,566.40. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 9,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,729 shares of company stock worth $54,926,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

abrdn Company Profile

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Further Reading

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