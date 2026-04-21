Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Quilter logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan cut its price target for Quilter from GBX 212 to GBX 206 but maintained an "overweight" rating, implying about a 13.44% upside from the current share price.
  • Analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with six Buy and one Hold, and an average price target of GBX 203.71, close to JPMorgan's revised view.
  • Insiders Steven Levin and Mark Satchel sold large blocks of shares on April 7 (679,997 and 570,445 shares) at GBX 177, generating roughly £2.21 million in proceeds and leaving insiders with just 0.36% ownership.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Quilter.

Quilter (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 to GBX 206 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 203.71.

Get Our Latest Report on QLT

Quilter Stock Down 0.5%

LON QLT opened at GBX 181.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 128.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 201.60.

Quilter (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Quilter will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Levin sold 679,997 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177, for a total transaction of £1,203,594.69. Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 570,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177, for a total transaction of £1,009,687.65. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world's largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Quilter (LON:QLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Quilter Right Now?

Before you consider Quilter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quilter wasn't on the list.

While Quilter currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines