JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 to GBX 206 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QLT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 190 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 203.71.

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Quilter Stock Down 0.5%

LON QLT opened at GBX 181.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 181.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 128.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 201.60.

Quilter (LON:QLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 EPS for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Quilter will post 9.004676 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Levin sold 679,997 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177, for a total transaction of £1,203,594.69. Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 570,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177, for a total transaction of £1,009,687.65. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quilter

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world's largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

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