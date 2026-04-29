JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock's current price.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $97.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded ArcBest from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.42.

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ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.06. 493,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $998.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $989.27 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. ArcBest's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,367 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ArcBest this week:

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation NASDAQ: ARCB is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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