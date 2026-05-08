Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Endeavour Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan lowered its price target for Endeavour Mining to GBX 5,700 (from GBX 5,900) while retaining an "overweight" rating, implying roughly an 18.16% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock has a consensus analyst view of "Buy" with an average price target of GBX 5,633.33; other broker targets range from GBX 5,200 (Berenberg) to GBX 6,000 (Royal Bank of Canada).
  • EDV opened at GBX 4,824 on Friday (one‑year high GBX 5,360) and has a market cap of about £11.64 billion, trading below most analyst targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Mining.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 6,000 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,633.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDV stock opened at GBX 4,824 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 2,025.18 and a one year high of GBX 5,360. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,596.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,073.36.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Endeavour Mining Right Now?

Before you consider Endeavour Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Endeavour Mining wasn't on the list.

While Endeavour Mining currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It‘s Happening Again
The Last Time Buffett Did This Was 1999 — It's Happening Again
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines