JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 5,700

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.16% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 6,000 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,200 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 5,633.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

EDV stock opened at GBX 4,824 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 2,025.18 and a one year high of GBX 5,360. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,596.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,073.36.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining is one of the world's senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering meaningful value to people and society. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

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