JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $32.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.10. 4,996,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,557,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,508,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,662,361,000 after acquiring an additional 986,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,596,664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,802,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,667,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here