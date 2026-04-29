JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $365.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore set a $390.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.95. 2,093,262 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,526. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $301.58 and a one year high of $379.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $160,680,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Sherwin-Williams

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: SHW reported $2.35 EPS and $5.67B revenue, both above estimates, and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 11.50–11.90 — evidence of resilient profitability and near‑term visibility. Press Release

Q1 results beat consensus: SHW reported $2.35 EPS and $5.67B revenue, both above estimates, and reiterated FY2026 EPS guidance of 11.50–11.90 — evidence of resilient profitability and near‑term visibility. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth was supported by pricing power and the Suvinil buyout, showing the company can grow top line even with softer end‑market demand. Zacks: Suvinil Buyout

Revenue growth was supported by pricing power and the Suvinil buyout, showing the company can grow top line even with softer end‑market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call commentary was balanced — management highlighted operational strength but also flagged near‑term risks; investors should listen for detail on timing of market recovery and cost pass‑through. TipRanks: Call Highlights

Earnings‑call commentary was balanced — management highlighted operational strength but also flagged near‑term risks; investors should listen for detail on timing of market recovery and cost pass‑through. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity and short‑term trading interest rose around the print, suggesting elevated volatility even as fundamentals remain mixed. MSN: Options Activity

Options activity and short‑term trading interest rose around the print, suggesting elevated volatility even as fundamentals remain mixed. Negative Sentiment: Management warned of "little to no recovery" in end markets (DIY weakness) and signaled continued price increases may be necessary to offset cost pressures — comments that raise demand concerns for 2026. Benzinga: Market Warning

Management warned of "little to no recovery" in end markets (DIY weakness) and signaled continued price increases may be necessary to offset cost pressures — comments that raise demand concerns for 2026. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $350 and moved to an "equal weight" stance, signaling reduced upside from prior analyst views and adding downward pressure on the stock. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT Cut

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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