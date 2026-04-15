JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.28.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

JPM opened at $309.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.34 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $299.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More.

Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More.

Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More.

Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More.

Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More.

Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More.

Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More.

Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit‑taking — Publicized insider sales and analysts noting profit‑taking after a run to near highs amplify near‑term downward pressure. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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