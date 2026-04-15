JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Argus Analyst Says

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $340.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $335.28.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $309.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $226.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $829.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock worth $22,195,693. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More.

Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More.

Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More.

Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More.

Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More.

Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More.

Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More.

Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit‑taking — Publicized insider sales and analysts noting profit‑taking after a run to near highs amplify near‑term downward pressure. Read More.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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