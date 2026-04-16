JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $323.00 to $332.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $309.95 and last traded at $309.7510. Approximately 8,120,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,897,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.93.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.36.

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Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,776 shares of company stock worth $26,716,478 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and record markets/trading drove stronger results — JPM reported better‑than‑expected EPS and revenue with record markets/trading revenue that supported net income and AUM growth. Read More.

Q1 beat and record markets/trading drove stronger results — JPM reported better‑than‑expected EPS and revenue with record markets/trading revenue that supported net income and AUM growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target increases — Several shops raised targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist), providing buy‑side support after the quarter. Read More.

Multiple analyst price‑target increases — Several shops raised targets (Argus, Piper Sandler, Truist), providing buy‑side support after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividends declared (common & multiple preferred series) — Declared preferred dividends and a sustained common dividend appeal to income investors and underpin demand. Read More.

Dividends declared (common & multiple preferred series) — Declared preferred dividends and a sustained common dividend appeal to income investors and underpin demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory clarity for crypto progressing — JPM analysts note movement on the U.S. CLARITY Act to allocate crypto oversight between SEC and CFTC; regulatory clarity can reduce uncertainty but timing and scope remain open. Read More.

Regulatory clarity for crypto progressing — JPM analysts note movement on the U.S. CLARITY Act to allocate crypto oversight between SEC and CFTC; regulatory clarity can reduce uncertainty but timing and scope remain open. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed forward net‑interest‑income outlook and warned on buybacks/valuation — While Q1 beat, management reduced full‑year NII expectations and flagged that the stock “isn’t cheap,” suggesting buybacks may be restrained, which reduces a near‑term catalyst. Read More.

Management trimmed forward net‑interest‑income outlook and warned on buybacks/valuation — While Q1 beat, management reduced full‑year NII expectations and flagged that the stock “isn’t cheap,” suggesting buybacks may be restrained, which reduces a near‑term catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling — Several senior executives (including the CFO and COO) executed Rule 10b5‑1 sales and at least one external fund materially trimmed JPM exposure; these disclosures can add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. and Read More.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $830.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $298.90 and its 200 day moving average is $306.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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