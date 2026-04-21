JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.33.

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Shell Stock Up 0.3%

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 3,283.50 on Tuesday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,373 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,592. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,249.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,930.37.

Insider Activity at Shell

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 23,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £722,037.80. Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 15,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,011 per share, with a total value of £476,972.51. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shell Company Profile

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell's strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050. As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

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