JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 188, with a volume of 906428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.

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JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £494.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 745 million for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 94.77%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

Take a closer look at emerging markets JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets. Key points: Expertise - Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry. Portfolio - Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects. Results - Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures. Why invest in this trust The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

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