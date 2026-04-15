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JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets (LON:JEMI) hit a new 52-week high and was last trading at GBX 188 on heavy volume (~906,428 shares) during mid-day trading.
  • Attractive short-term fundamentals: The trust shows a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E 4.30) with recent quarterly EPS of GBX 2.20 and GBX 745 million in revenue, alongside a reported return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 94.77%.
  • Dividend-focused strategy: The trust targets higher-than-average emerging-market dividend yield and dividend-growth opportunities, managed by an experienced emerging-markets team to provide income-oriented, lower-risk exposure to the sector.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 188, with a volume of 906428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £494.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 745 million for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 94.77%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

(Get Free Report)

Take a closer look at emerging markets JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets. Key points: Expertise - Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry. Portfolio - Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects. Results - Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures. Why invest in this trust The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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