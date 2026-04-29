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JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) hit a new 52-week high, last trading at GBX 190 on volume of 362,125 shares.
  • The trust is trading above both its 50‑day (GBX 187.80) and 200‑day (GBX 177.29) moving averages, with a market capitalization of £499.45 million and a P/E of 4.35, indicating upward momentum and attractive valuation metrics.
  • Recent fundamentals include quarterly EPS of GBX 2.20, strong profitability (ROE 24.31%, net margin 94.77%), and a strategy focused on delivering dividend income from emerging markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 190, with a volume of 362125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £499.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.29.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 94.77%.The business had revenue of GBX 745 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take a closer look at emerging markets JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets. Key points: Expertise - Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry. Portfolio - Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects. Results - Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures. Why invest in this trust The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

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