Free Trial
→ Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JEMI hit a new 52-week high, last trading at GBX 194 (up 0.8%) on volume of about 298,964 shares; the trust has a market cap of ~£510 million, a P/E of 4.44 and its 50-/200-day moving averages are GBX 187.69 and GBX 176.16 respectively.
  • Dividend-focused emerging markets trust: JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc targets higher-than-average yields and steady income from stable EM companies — recent quarterly results showed GBX 2.20 EPS, a net margin of 94.77%, ROE of 24.31% and revenue of GBX 745 million.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts? Here are five stocks we like better.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 298964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.16.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 94.77% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of GBX 745 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take a closer look at emerging markets JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets. Key points: Expertise - Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry. Portfolio - Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects. Results - Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures. Why invest in this trust The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Available Now: Investigating Project Prophet
Available Now: Investigating Project Prophet
From Porter & Company (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines