JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 and last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 298964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50.

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JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 176.16.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX 2.20 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 94.77% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of GBX 745 million during the quarter.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

Take a closer look at emerging markets JPMorgan Emerging Markets Dividend Income plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets. Key points: Expertise - Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry. Portfolio - Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects. Results - Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures. Why invest in this trust The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

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