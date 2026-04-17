JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591.50 and last traded at GBX 591.50, with a volume of 1302496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583.

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JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 571.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 91.40%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

A distinctive strategy for today's markets JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world's stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year. Key points: Expertise - Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan's award winning and experienced global research team. Portfolio - A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns. Results - Provides the best of both worlds - predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

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