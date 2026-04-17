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JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high of GBX 591.50, trading at that level on Friday with about 1,302,496 shares changing hands after a prior close of GBX 583.
  • The trust has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE of 14.15 and a low beta of 0.47, with 50‑day and 200‑day simple moving averages at GBX 565.63 and GBX 571.24 respectively.
  • Most recently it reported quarterly earnings of GBX 3.63 per share, a return on equity of 7.63% and a reported net margin of 91.40%, and the trust targets predictable quarterly income alongside long‑term global growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Growth & Income.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591.50 and last traded at GBX 591.50, with a volume of 1302496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 565.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 571.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.47.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 91.40%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

A distinctive strategy for today's markets JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world's stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year. Key points: Expertise - Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan's award winning and experienced global research team. Portfolio - A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns. Results - Provides the best of both worlds - predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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