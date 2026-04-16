Jurgi Camblong Sells 43,129 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,664,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,175,622.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $21,398.22.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 1.0%

SOPH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 125,040 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,146. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $350.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOPH. Guggenheim boosted their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,871 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $6,708,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,009,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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