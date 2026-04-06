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Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Just Eat Takeaway.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com gapped down before the market opened, falling from a close of $4.7050 to an open and last trade of $4.31 on Monday, with only 1,462 shares traded.
  • The stock opened below both its 50‑day ($4.36) and 200‑day ($4.39) simple moving averages, indicating short‑ and longer‑term technical weakness.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com is a global online food‑delivery marketplace (formed by the 2020 merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com) operating major brands such as Just Eat, Grubhub, Takeaway.com, Menulog, and SkipTheDishes.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:JTKWY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.7050, but opened at $4.31. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1,462 shares.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, trading under OTCMKTS:JTKWY, is a leading global online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers with local and international restaurants through its digital platforms. Formed in early 2020 from the merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com, the company has established a presence across Europe, North America and other key regions. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with significant operational offices in London and Chicago, Just Eat Takeaway.com facilitates millions of daily orders through its suite of websites and mobile applications.

The company’s core offerings comprise branded marketplaces including Just Eat in the United Kingdom, Grubhub in the United States, Takeaway.com in the Netherlands and Germany, plus localized platforms such as Menulog in Australia and SkipTheDishes in Canada.

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