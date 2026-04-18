K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.59 and traded as high as C$38.55. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$38.36, with a volume of 50,163 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$51.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

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K-Bro Linen Stock Up 1.7%

The company's 50 day moving average price is C$35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.59. The firm has a market cap of C$494.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.99.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 3.55%.The firm had revenue of C$146.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3389262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play. It helps hospitals and extended care centers care for the young, old, and vulnerable in environmentally responsible ways. It operates through two divisions, which are the Canadian division and the United Kingdom division.

Further Reading

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