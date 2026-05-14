K LIU & Has Bullish Estimate for DHI Group Q3 Earnings

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Free Report) - Analysts at K LIU & raised their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for DHI Group's current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group's FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.50.

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DHI Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.62 on Thursday. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $156.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,438,349 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 329,214 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042,649 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,187,229 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 262,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,064 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 65,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,888 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 988,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In related news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $82,227.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

More DHI Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting DHI Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: K LIU raised its earnings estimates for DHI Group, including FY2026 EPS to $0.24 from $0.17 and FY2027 EPS to $0.23 from $0.21, signaling stronger expected growth and profitability. DHI Group estimate revision coverage

K LIU raised its earnings estimates for DHI Group, including FY2026 EPS to $0.24 from $0.17 and FY2027 EPS to $0.23 from $0.21, signaling stronger expected growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The same analyst also increased near-term quarterly estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, reinforcing a constructive view on operating momentum. DHI Group estimate revision coverage

The same analyst also increased near-term quarterly estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026, reinforcing a constructive view on operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which continues to support the stock’s re-rating after the report. DHI Group earnings report coverage

The company recently beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, which continues to support the stock’s re-rating after the report. Neutral Sentiment: DHI Group said it will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Investor Conference on May 18, which may help management communicate strategy but is not a direct operating update. Investor conference announcement

DHI Group said it will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XVI Investor Conference on May 18, which may help management communicate strategy but is not a direct operating update. Negative Sentiment: Director Kathleen Swann sold 20,000 shares, a disclosure that can raise investor concerns even though insider sales do not always signal operational weakness. Director stock sale

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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