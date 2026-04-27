K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Up 61.8% in April

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K-Tech Solutions Stock Performance

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited ( NASDAQ:KMRK Get Free Report ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,877 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 1,778 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KMRK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,512. K-Tech Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

K-Tech Solutions Company Profile

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits. We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products.

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