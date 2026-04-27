Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK) Short Interest Up 61.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 61.8% in April to 2,877 shares, up from 1,778 shares at the end of March.
  • Despite the jump, shorts account for 0.0% of shares with a short-interest ratio of 0.0 days based on average daily volume, so the absolute short position remains negligible.
  • KMRK shares traded at $3.31 (up $0.08) with a one-year range of $0.86–$5.50 and moving averages of $2.24 (50-day) and $1.63 (200-day), signaling recent upward momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

K-Tech Solutions Company Limited (NASDAQ:KMRK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,877 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 1,778 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,428 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

K-Tech Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KMRK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,512. K-Tech Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

K-Tech Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are principally engaged in the design, development, testing and sale of a diverse portfolio of toy products ranging from simple plastic toy products to more complex electromechanical toy products. Our solution services span across the entire development stage of toy products from design, prototype testing, production management, quality control to after-sales services. We specialize in the development of infant and pre-school educational toys and learning kits. We started our operation in 2016 and have developed relationships with our customers mainly located in European and North American countries which possess renowned brands and intellectual properties in toy products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in K-Tech Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider K-Tech Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and K-Tech Solutions wasn't on the list.

While K-Tech Solutions currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines