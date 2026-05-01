KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded by Leerink Partners to Hold

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ KALV opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Sweeny sold 1,862 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $37,649.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,126.02. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $193,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,577 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,306.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 263,969 shares of company stock worth $4,536,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Chiesi to buy KalVista in $1.9B deal

Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. KalVista stock surges 39%

Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.)

Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Needham reaffirms hold

Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk: multiple shareholder-alerts and law-firm investigations (Ademi LLP and Monteverde & Associates) have been announced questioning whether the $27.00 per-share deal is fair and whether fiduciary duties were met — these actions could delay closing, prompt a negotiated price change, or produce settlement costs. Ademi LLP shareholder alert Monteverde investigation

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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