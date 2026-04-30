KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,962,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session's volume of 1,921,224 shares.The stock last traded at $26.6750 and had previously closed at $26.67.

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Key Stories Impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $193,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,577 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,306.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $54,310.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 142,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,300.34. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,178. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,360,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,940 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 905,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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