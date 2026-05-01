KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Lowered by JonesTrading

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JonesTrading from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

KALV has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.60.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $26.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Nicole Sweeny sold 1,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $37,649.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,126.02. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 39,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $730,944.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,089,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,033,391.12. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 263,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,178 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Key Stories Impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Chiesi to buy KalVista in $1.9B deal

Chiesi Group agreed to acquire KalVista for about $1.9 billion and to buy shares for $27.00 in cash — the deal highlights Chiesi’s push into rare-disease/HAE treatment Ekterly and is the primary catalyst for the stock’s jump. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. KalVista stock surges 39%

Market reaction: shares surged roughly 38–39% on the takeover news and trading volume spiked well above average, reflecting investor demand to capture the cash takeover consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.)

Trading mechanics: trading in KALV was temporarily halted prior to the announcement for “news pending,” a routine step that precedes major corporate news and can amplify post-release moves. (Company/regulatory filings reflected the halt.) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Needham reaffirms hold

Analyst view: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on KalVista — a reminder some analysts view the takeover price as fair or limited upside beyond the offer. Negative Sentiment: Litigation risk: multiple shareholder-alerts and law-firm investigations (Ademi LLP and Monteverde & Associates) have been announced questioning whether the $27.00 per-share deal is fair and whether fiduciary duties were met — these actions could delay closing, prompt a negotiated price change, or produce settlement costs. Ademi LLP shareholder alert Monteverde investigation

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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