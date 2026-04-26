KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research lowered KANZHUN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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KANZHUN Stock Performance

KANZHUN stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48. KANZHUN has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at KANZHUN

In other news, CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 576,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,020,480. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 203.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 70.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,059,160 shares of the company's stock worth $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,548 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,223 shares of the company's stock worth $26,930,000 after acquiring an additional 955,304 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 16.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,662,819 shares of the company's stock worth $62,203,000 after acquiring an additional 376,545 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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