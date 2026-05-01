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Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Kawasaki Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Earnings due May 8: Kawasaki Heavy Industries is expected to report results on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.4939 and $4.9049 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • Last quarter mixed results: On Feb. 9 the company posted $0.68 EPS (beating estimates by $0.40) but revenue of $3.60 billion came in below the $3.79 billion consensus; ROE was 13.40% and net margin 4.74%.
  • Market view and valuation: Zacks downgraded the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold" and the consensus rating is "Hold"; the OTC-traded stock shows a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E of 23.84 and a 52-week range of $4.50–$9.73.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kawasaki Heavy Industries to post earnings of $0.4939 per share and revenue of $4.9049 billion for the quarter.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. OTCMKTS: KWHIY is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

See Also

Earnings History for Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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