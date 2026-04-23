Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $94.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.43.

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Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. 244,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,775. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.18 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Alliance Bancorporation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue; management flagged deposit and loan growth and continued momentum — this underpins the upside reaction. Read More.

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue; management flagged deposit and loan growth and continued momentum — this underpins the upside reaction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed its "buy" rating and set a $93 price target, implying material upside from current levels and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Read More.

DA Davidson reaffirmed its "buy" rating and set a $93 price target, implying material upside from current levels and supporting bullish analyst sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus stays constructive — the stock carries an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting cautious optimism vs. outright upgrades. Read More.

Street consensus stays constructive — the stock carries an average analyst recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reflecting cautious optimism vs. outright upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call and transcript available for deeper read on guidance, loan mix and margin drivers for investors who want the granular detail. Read More.

Full earnings call and transcript available for deeper read on guidance, loan mix and margin drivers for investors who want the granular detail. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management disclosed elevated fraud charge-offs that trimmed results and create near-term asset‑quality noise; analysts/ investors will watch whether these are one-time or persistent. Read More.

Management disclosed elevated fraud charge-offs that trimmed results and create near-term asset‑quality noise; analysts/ investors will watch whether these are one-time or persistent. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Riverwater Sustainable Value Strategy exited its WAL position in Q1, signaling some investor rotation or risk-off positioning among certain funds. Read More.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company's core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

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