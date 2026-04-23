Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target indicates a potential upside of 61.91% from the company's current price.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.36.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 419,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.69. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $114.76. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis Goldberg acquired 5,575 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,038.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Key Goosehead Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Goosehead Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 profit beat and margin improvement — GAAP net income rose to $8.0M and reported EPS topped consensus, while adjusted EBITDA increased ~57%, signaling stronger operating leverage. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Q1 profit beat and margin improvement — GAAP net income rose to $8.0M and reported EPS topped consensus, while adjusted EBITDA increased ~57%, signaling stronger operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: EPS beat the Street — reported EPS (~$0.37 by some reports / $0.30 in others) exceeded consensus estimates, a clear near-term earnings catalyst that likely lifted the stock. Yahoo Finance Q1 Highlights

EPS beat the Street — reported EPS (~$0.37 by some reports / $0.30 in others) exceeded consensus estimates, a clear near-term earnings catalyst that likely lifted the stock. Positive Sentiment: Capital return: the company repurchased ~$49.8M of shares in the quarter, which supports EPS and signals management confidence in the stock. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Capital return: the company repurchased ~$49.8M of shares in the quarter, which supports EPS and signals management confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook and retention target — management outlined 2026 revenue growth guidance of ~10%–19% and is targeting an 86% client retention rate, which investors view as constructive for recurring revenue. Seeking Alpha: Guidance

2026 outlook and retention target — management outlined 2026 revenue growth guidance of ~10%–19% and is targeting an 86% client retention rate, which investors view as constructive for recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Management moves and strategy — Goosehead named John Martin as CFO and promoted Mark Jones Jr. to President/COO, and highlighted AI initiatives and distribution growth on the call, which may improve execution and margins. GlobeNewswire: Exec Changes

Management moves and strategy — Goosehead named John Martin as CFO and promoted Mark Jones Jr. to President/COO, and highlighted AI initiatives and distribution growth on the call, which may improve execution and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call/transcripts available — detailed commentary and Q&A are posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), useful for investors who want to dig into product mix, margins and channel performance. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call/transcripts available — detailed commentary and Q&A are posted (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, TipRanks), useful for investors who want to dig into product mix, margins and channel performance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue vs. some Street estimates — core revenue and company-reported figures grew year-over-year but fell short of certain consensus revenue expectations cited by analysts, which is a caution for top-line momentum. MarketBeat Coverage

Revenue vs. some Street estimates — core revenue and company-reported figures grew year-over-year but fell short of certain consensus revenue expectations cited by analysts, which is a caution for top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Return on equity remains negative — prior-period metrics show a negative ROE, a structural profitability metric investors should monitor as leverage and capital allocation evolve. MarketBeat Metrics

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

See Also

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