Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $30.00 target price on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.91.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONB

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.93. 719,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,958. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $702.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business's revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,971.90. The trade was a 59.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,065 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,696 shares of the bank's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,843,946 shares of the bank's stock worth $60,263,000 after acquiring an additional 215,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 913,117 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 64,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,853 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Old National Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Old National Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and recommendations — Truist raised its price target to $28 and maintained a "buy" rating (bigger upside) and Jefferies raised its target to $25 (hold). These upgrades signal analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and provide near-term upside support. Truist Price Target Raise Jefferies Price Target Raise

Analysts raised targets and recommendations — Truist raised its price target to $28 and maintained a "buy" rating (bigger upside) and Jefferies raised its target to $25 (hold). These upgrades signal analyst confidence in the company’s outlook and provide near-term upside support. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat on EPS ($0.61 vs. $0.60 expected) and strong year-over-year revenue growth (revenue +44.4% YoY). Beating EPS helps justify current analyst optimism. Earnings Report

Q1 earnings beat on EPS ($0.61 vs. $0.60 expected) and strong year-over-year revenue growth (revenue +44.4% YoY). Beating EPS helps justify current analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: Operational strength: record efficiency ratio (45.7%), ~8% annualized loan growth, $5.5B commercial pipeline, deposits up ~4.2% annualized and lower deposit costs — these metrics point to scalable, profitable growth across ONB’s footprint. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Operational strength: record efficiency ratio (45.7%), ~8% annualized loan growth, $5.5B commercial pipeline, deposits up ~4.2% annualized and lower deposit costs — these metrics point to scalable, profitable growth across ONB’s footprint. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and the earnings call/slide deck provide guidance context and confidence in growth execution; transcripts and presentations are available for deeper review. Earnings Call Transcript Presentation

Management commentary and the earnings call/slide deck provide guidance context and confidence in growth execution; transcripts and presentations are available for deeper review. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed estimates ($702.7M vs. $706.6M expected) and net interest margin compressed ~10 bps to 3.55%, which could pressure near-term earnings power if NIM weakness continues. Revenue Miss Report

Revenue narrowly missed estimates ($702.7M vs. $706.6M expected) and net interest margin compressed ~10 bps to 3.55%, which could pressure near-term earnings power if NIM weakness continues. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution — some analysts and commentators describe ONB as "efficient but expensive," implying upside depends on continued margin stability and execution; investors may watch valuation relative to peers. Valuation Note

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp NASDAQ: ONB is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

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